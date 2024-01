Jan 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration will temporarily allow the import of a syphilis drug made by France's Laboratoires Delbert, the company said on Wednesday.

Laboratoires Delbert said it was coordinating with the health regulator to bring extencilline into the U.S. to address syphilis drug shortages, according to a letter on the FDA's website. (Reporting by Christy Santhosh in Bengaluru)