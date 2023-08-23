(.)

Aug 23 (Reuters) -

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has selected James 'Jim' Jones, a 30-year veteran of the Environmental Protection Agency, to direct its food division as part of a broader reorganization, the agency said on Wednesday.

The FDA in January said it would reorganize its food program after being slammed for its slow response to issues at an infant formula plant that resulted in an outbreak of illness and a national formula shortage. (Reporting by Leah Douglas; Editing by Bill Berkrot)