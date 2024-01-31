Jan 31 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Wednesday warned consumers not to use unapproved eye drops that closely resemble Bausch + Lomb's Lumify product for redness relief.

The copycat products, called South Moon, Rebright and FivFivGo, could be easily mistaken for Lumify, the FDA said.

Testing of South Moon showed it was contaminated by bacteria that could result in antibiotic-resistant infection.

Although Rebright tested negative for contamination, the FDA said it does not recommend consumers use the product. The agency was unable to obtain samples of FivFivGo.

The FDA said it was not notified of any adverse events from the specific products, but has received reports related to possibly fake Lumify, including product quality concerns, eye irritation, pain and infection.

Lumify is an over-the-counter eye drop used to relieve redness in the eye due to minor irritation.

The agency says it is unable to verify the origin of the copycat products, and is continuing its investigation. South Moon is labeled as manufactured by Shantou Cross-border Premium Products E-Commerce Co Ltd, in China.

Reuters could not immediately contact Shantou Cross-border Premium Products E-Commerce. Bausch + Lomb did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

