June 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission said on Tuesday it had referred a complaint to the Justice Department against the social media platform TikTok and its parent company ByteDance over potential violations of the Children's Online Privacy Act. (Reporting by Tyler Clifford)
