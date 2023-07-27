The settlement will prohibit Surescripts "from engaging in exclusionary conduct and executing or enforcing non-compete agreements with current and former employees," the FTC said in a statement.
The FTC in their 2019 lawsuit had accused Surescripts, which provides a range of electronic records and prescribing services to doctors, pharmacists and patients, of requiring long-term exclusivity from customers and punishing them with high prices if they bought some prescriptions from another company.
Surescripts provides a network that allows healthcare providers to send prescriptions to pharmacies electronically. It also contacts patients' insurance companies to determine benefit eligibility.
"The FTC's proposed order has a 20-year term and would prohibit Surescripts from engaging in the types of exclusionary conduct alleged in the FTC's case," the agency said.
The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
