In the U.S., futures for the S&P 500 were down 0.1% and futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.1%. Changes in futures do not necessarily predict movements after the opening bell.

In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 gained 0.3% in morning trading. Uniper rose 8.6% and Adevinta added 6.7%. On the other hand, Etablissementen Franz Col sunk 4.3%, and TUI dropped 2.1%. The FTSE 100 added 0.5%. Other stocks in Europe were up as France's CAC 40 increased 0.2% and Germany's DAX climbed 0.3%.

The Wall Street Journal Dollar Index climbed 0.1% to 95.83.

In commodities, Brent crude climbed 0.7% to $85.52 a barrel, and WTI crude gained 0.8% to $81.06 a barrel.

The German 10-year Bund yield climbed by 2.8 basis points to 2.282% from 2.254%, and the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury rose by 1.4 basis points to 3.432% from 3.418%. Bond prices and yields move in opposite directions.

Stocks in Asia were mixed as Japan's Nikkei 225 index grew 0.4%, whereas Hong Kong's Hang Seng declined 0.4%. China's benchmark Shanghai Composite grew 0.5%.

04-04-23