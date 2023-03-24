In the U.S., futures for the S&P 500 were down 0.1% and futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.1%. Changes in futures do not necessarily predict movements after the opening bell.

In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 dropped 0.8% in morning trading. Cellnex Telecom rose 2% and Investor Series B added 1.7%. On the other hand, TUI sunk 9.3%, and Credit Suisse Group lost 6.3%. The FTSE 100 lost 0.9%. Other stocks in Europe were down as France's CAC 40 decreased 0.9% and Germany's DAX fell 0.9%.

The Wall Street Journal Dollar Index rose 0.2% to 96.29.

In commodities, Brent crude dropped 0.9% to $74.84 a barrel, and WTI crude fell 0.8% to $69.37 a barrel.

The German 10-year Bund yield declined by 8.4 basis points to 2.109% from 2.193%, and the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury fell by 5.2 basis points to 3.37% from 3.422%. Bond prices and yields move in opposite directions.

Stocks in Asia were down as Japan's Nikkei 225 index declined 0.1%, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.7%. China's benchmark Shanghai Composite fell 0.6%.

-This article was automatically generated by MarketWatch.

Write to Barcelona Editors at barcelonaeditors@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-24-23 0448ET