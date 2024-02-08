U.S. futures for the S&P 500 were down 0.1% and futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average were flat. Changes in futures do not necessarily predict movements after the opening bell.

In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 gained 0.1% in morning trading. Adyen climbed 17.2% and Huhtamaki added 6.2%. On the other hand, A.P. Moeller-Maersk B dropped 12.3%, and Neste slipped 10.6%. The FTSE 100 added 0.2%. Other stocks in Europe were mixed as France's CAC 40 increased 0.2% and Germany's DAX held steady.

The Wall Street Journal Dollar Index rose 0.1% to 98.44.

In commodities, Brent crude climbed 0.3% to $79.45 a barrel, and WTI crude climbed 0.3% to $74.07 a barrel.

The German 10-year Bund yield climbed by 1 basis point to 2.326% from 2.318%, and the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury rose by 3 basis points to 4.122% from 4.123%. Bond prices and yields move in opposite directions.

Stocks in Asia were mixed as Japan's Nikkei 225 index climbed 2.1%, whereas Hong Kong's Hang Seng declined 1.3%. China's benchmark Shanghai Composite gained 1.3%.

