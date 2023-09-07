In the U.S. futures for the S&P 500 were down 0.3% and futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.2%. Changes in futures do not necessarily predict movements after the opening bell.

In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 dropped 0.4% in morning trading. Direct Line Insurance added 14.1% and Melrose Industries climbed 8.2%. On the other hand, Genus PLC lost 5.6%, and Adyen sunk 2.7%. The FTSE 100 lost 0.4%. Other stocks in Europe were down as France's CAC 40 declined 0.2% and Germany's DAX fell 0.4%.

The Wall Street Journal Dollar Index rose 0.1% to 99.36.

In commodities, Brent crude dropped 0.4% to $90.24 a barrel, and WTI crude fell 0.4% to $87.20 a barrel.

The German 10-year Bund yield declined by 1 basis point to 2.644% from 2.657%, and the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury climbed by 1 basis point to 4.292% from 4.284%. Bond prices and yields move in opposite directions.

Stocks in Asia were down as Japan's Nikkei 225 index declined 0.8%, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 1.4%. China's benchmark Shanghai Composite declined 1.1%.

