In the U.S. futures for the S&P 500 were down 0.6% and futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average decreased 0.4%. Changes in futures do not necessarily predict movements after the opening bell.

In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 fell 1.1% in morning trading. Uniper added 7.9% and ConvaTec Group rose 5.4%. On the other hand, Atos slipped 9%, and Siemens Healthineers lost 6.3%. The FTSE 100 lost 0.9%. Other stocks in Europe were down as France's CAC 40 declined 0.9% and Germany's DAX dropped 1.2%.

The Wall Street Journal Dollar Index was flat at 96.83.

In commodities, Brent crude gained 0.8% to $85.57 a barrel, and WTI crude climbed 0.8% to $82.04 a barrel.

The German 10-year Bund yield fell by 1.6 basis points to 2.542% from 2.558%, and the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury declined by 0.3 basis points to 4.029% from 4.032% Bond prices and yields move in opposite directions.

Stocks in Asia were down as Japan's Nikkei 225 index declined 2.3%, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng declined 2.3%. China's benchmark Shanghai Composite declined 0.9%.

