In the U.S., futures for the S&P 500 were down 0.1% and futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average decreased 0.2% Changes in futures do not necessarily predict movements after the opening bell.

In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.3% in morning trading. Orpea added 11.3% and H&M Hennes & Mauritz B rose 5.3%. On the other hand, Billerud sunk 6.8%, and Halma PLC dropped 5.3%. The FTSE 100 lost 0.1%. Other stocks in Europe were down as France's CAC 40 declined 0.3% and Germany's DAX dropped 0.2%.

The Wall Street Journal Dollar Index climbed 0.3% to 97.15.

In commodities, Brent crude gained 0.3% to $73.44 a barrel, and WTI crude climbed 0.2% to $68.44 a barrel.

The German 10-year Bund yield climbed by 4.1 basis points to 2.494% from 2.452%, and the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury rose by 4.4 basis points to 3.836% from 3.792% Bond prices and yields move in opposite directions.

Stocks in Asia were mixed as Japan's Nikkei 225 index fell 0.1%, whereas Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 1.9%. China's benchmark Shanghai Composite gained 0.7%.

