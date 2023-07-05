In the U.S. futures for the S&P 500 were down 0.2% and futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average decreased 0.2% Changes in futures do not necessarily predict movements after the opening bell.

In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 dropped 0.3% in morning trading. Koninklijke Vopak climbed 4.1% and Samhaellsbyggnadsbolaget rose 3.3%. On the other hand, TAG Immobilien lost 5.1%, and Aroundtown sunk 4.1%. The FTSE 100 lost 0.2%. Other stocks in Europe were down as France's CAC 40 decreased 0.3% and Germany's DAX fell 0.4%.

The Wall Street Journal Dollar Index was flat at 97.44.

In commodities, Brent crude dropped 0.3% to $76.04 a barrel, and WTI crude fell 0.2% to $71.15 a barrel.

The German 10-year Bund yield fell by 0.2 basis points to 2.454% from 2.457%, and the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury rose by 0.5 basis points to 3.864% from 3.858% Bond prices and yields move in opposite directions.

Stocks in Asia were down as Japan's Nikkei 225 index declined 0.3%, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng declined 1.4%. China's benchmark Shanghai Composite dropped 0.7%.

