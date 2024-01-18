U.S. futures for the S&P 500 were up 0.1% and futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average were flat. Changes in futures do not necessarily predict movements after the opening bell.

In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 gained 0.1% in morning trading. Flutter Entertainment climbed 9.6% and Viaplay Group Series B rose 9.2%. On the other hand, EQT dropped 3.6%, and HelloFresh dropped 3.2%. The FTSE 100 was flat. Other stocks in Europe were up as France's CAC 40 increased 0.2% and Germany's DAX rose 0.1%.

The Wall Street Journal Dollar Index fell 0.1% to 97.94.

In commodities, Brent crude rose 0.2% to $78.00 a barrel, and WTI crude rose 0.5% to $72.89 a barrel.

The German 10-year Bund yield held steady at 2.318%, and the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury declined by 2 basis points to 4.087% from 4.109%. Bond prices and yields move in opposite directions.

Stocks in Asia were mixed as Japan's Nikkei 225 index was flat, whereas Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 0.8%. China's benchmark Shanghai Composite gained 0.4%.

-This article was automatically generated by MarketWatch.

Write to Barcelona Editors at barcelonaeditors@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-18-24 0353ET