In the U.S. futures for the S&P 500 were up 0.1% and futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average flat. Changes in futures do not necessarily predict movements after the opening bell.

In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 climbed 0.7% in morning trading. Delivery Hero rose 6.6% and Sampo Series A added 5.2%. On the other hand, Flutter Entertainment dropped 4.9%, and Hiscox slipped 3%. The FTSE 100 added 0.7%. Other stocks in Europe were up as France's CAC 40 gained 1% and Germany's DAX rose 0.8%.

The Wall Street Journal Dollar Index fell 0.2% to 97.08.

In commodities, Brent crude was flat at $86.14 a barrel, and WTI crude fell 0.1% to $82.87 a barrel.

The German 10-year Bund yield was flat at 2.471%, and the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury declined by 1 basis point to 4.026% from 4.033%. Bond prices and yields move in opposite directions.

Stocks in Asia were mixed as Japan's Nikkei 225 index dropped 0.5%, whereas Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 0.1%. China's benchmark Shanghai Composite declined 0.5%.

-This article was automatically generated by MarketWatch.

Write to Barcelona Editors at barcelonaeditors@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-09-23 0349ET