In the U.S., futures for the S&P 500 were flat and futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.1%. Changes in futures do not necessarily predict movements after the opening bell.

In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 climbed 0.2% in morning trading. Atos climbed 8.9% and Telecom Italia added 4.3%. On the other hand, BELIMO Holding lost 4%, and Corbion slipped 3.1%. The FTSE 100 was flat. Other stocks in Europe were up as France's CAC 40 gained 0.5% and Germany's DAX rose 0.2%.

The Wall Street Journal Dollar Index was flat at 97.52.

In commodities, Brent crude fell 0.4% to $85.45 a barrel, and WTI crude dropped 0.3% to $79.41 a barrel.

The German 10-year Bund yield declined by 3.8 basis points to 2.680% from 2.719% and the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury declined by 1.4 basis points to 3.946% from 3.960%. Bond prices and yields move in opposite directions.

Stocks in Asia were mixed as Japan's Nikkei 225 index gained 1.1%, whereas Hong Kong's Hang Seng climbed 0.2%. China's benchmark Shanghai Composite was lower 0.2%.

