In the U.S. futures for the S&P 500 were up 0.1% and futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average flat. Changes in futures do not necessarily predict movements after the opening bell.

In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 climbed 0.5% in morning trading. Kingspan Group rose 10.7% and Dr. Martens rose 5.8%. On the other hand, Tryg dropped 3.7%, and Polymetal International fell 1.9%. The FTSE 100 was flat. Other stocks in Europe were up as France's CAC 40 gained 0.7% and Germany's DAX rose 0.5%.

The Wall Street Journal Dollar Index dropped 0.2% to 96.38.

In commodities, Brent crude rose 0.6% to $78.19 a barrel, and WTI crude rose 0.7% to $73.50 a barrel.

The German 10-year Bund yield declined by 1.7 basis points to 2.624% from 2.641%, and the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury fell by 2.3 basis points to 3.977% from 4% Bond prices and yields move in opposite directions.

Stocks in Asia were mixed as Japan's Nikkei 225 index was flat, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 1%. China's benchmark Shanghai Composite gained 0.6%.

