U.S. futures for the S&P 500 were down 0.2% and futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average decreased 0.2%. Changes in futures do not necessarily predict movements after the opening bell.

In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.1% in morning trading. Sydbank added 7.4% and Zealand Pharma rose 6%. On the other hand, St. James's Place lost 26.9%, and Worldline sunk 16.9%. The FTSE 100 lost 0.3%. Other stocks in Europe were flat as France's CAC 40 was flat and Germany's DAX held steady.

The Wall Street Journal Dollar Index climbed 0.3% to 98.69.

In commodities, Brent crude dropped 0.6% to $82.13 a barrel, and WTI crude dropped 0.6% to $78.36 a barrel.

The German 10-year Bund yield declined by 1 basis point to 2.455% from 2.467%, and the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury fell by 1 basis point to 4.292% from 4.301%. Bond prices and yields move in opposite directions.

Stocks in Asia were down as Japan's Nikkei 225 index declined 0.1%, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 1.5%. China's benchmark Shanghai Composite fell 1.9%.

-This article was automatically generated by MarketWatch.

Write to Barcelona Editors at barcelonaeditors@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-28-24 0350ET