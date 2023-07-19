In the U.S. futures for the S&P 500 were up 0.1% and futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.2%. Changes in futures do not necessarily predict movements after the opening bell.

In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 gained 0.5% in morning trading. Persimmon PLC added 8.7% and Tritax Big Box REIT rose 8.3%. On the other hand, Yara International dropped 4%, and Afry fell 3.6%. The FTSE 100 added 1.4%. Other stocks in Europe were up as France's CAC 40 increased 0.8% and Germany's DAX rose 0.5%.

The Wall Street Journal Dollar Index rose 0.2% to 95.13.

In commodities, Brent crude fell 0.1% to $79.56 a barrel, and WTI crude dropped 0.3% to $75.54 a barrel.

The German 10-year Bund yield fell by 5.5 basis points to 2.333% from 2.388%, and the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury declined by 5.2 basis points to 3.739% from 3.79% Bond prices and yields move in opposite directions.

Stocks in Asia were mixed as Japan's Nikkei 225 index climbed 1.2%, whereas Hong Kong's Hang Seng declined 0.1%. China's benchmark Shanghai Composite was flat.

