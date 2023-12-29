U.S. futures for the S&P 500 were up 0.2% and futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average increased 0.1%. Changes in futures do not necessarily predict movements after the opening bell.

In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 climbed 0.2% in morning trading. Viaplay Group Series B added 2.1% and Samhaellsbyggnadsbolaget rose 1.9%. On the other hand, alstria office REIT slipped 2.8%, and NEL dropped 2.3%. The FTSE 100 added 0.1%. Other stocks in Europe were up as France's CAC 40 gained 0.3% and Germany's DAX rose 0.2%.

The Wall Street Journal Dollar Index fell 0.1% to 95.71.

In commodities, Brent crude climbed 0.8% to $77.74 a barrel, and WTI crude rose 0.7% to $72.25 a barrel.

The German 10-year Bund yield was flat at 1.944%, and the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury rose by 1 basis point to 3.854% from 3.842%. Bond prices and yields move in opposite directions.

Stocks in Asia were mixed as Japan's Nikkei 225 index declined 0.2%, whereas Hong Kong's Hang Seng was flat. China's benchmark Shanghai Composite gained 0.7%.

