In the U.S., futures for the S&P 500 were up 0.2% and futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1%. Changes in futures do not necessarily predict movements after the opening bell.

In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 climbed 0.3% in morning trading. Orpea climbed 12.6% and Intl Distribution Svcs added 7.2%. On the other hand, ASM International slipped 3.1%, and ASML Holding fell 2.6%. The FTSE 100 added 0.4%. Other stocks in Europe were up as France's CAC 40 gained 0.3% and Germany's DAX climbed 0.3%.

The Wall Street Journal Dollar Index was flat at 95.67.

In commodities, Brent crude dropped 0.1% to $86.25 a barrel, and WTI crude fell 0.1% to $82.47 a barrel.

The German 10-year Bund yield climbed by 1.1 basis points to 2.451% from 2.44%, and the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury rose by 0.3 basis points to 3.522% from 3.52%. Bond prices and yields move in opposite directions.

Stocks in Asia were up as Japan's Nikkei 225 index rose 0.1%, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng climbed 1.9%. China's benchmark Shanghai Composite grew 1.4%.

