In the U.S., futures for the S&P 500 were up 0.2% and futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.2%. Changes in futures do not necessarily predict movements after the opening bell.

In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.3% in morning trading. Etablissementen Franz Col added 10.6% and UniCredit rose 5.2%. On the other hand, Signify sunk 7.1%, and TeamViewer dropped 7.1%. The FTSE 100 added 0.4%. Other stocks in Europe were up as France's CAC 40 gained 0.4% and Germany's DAX climbed 0.2%.

The Wall Street Journal Dollar Index fell 0.3% to 96.01.

In commodities, Brent crude fell 0.1% to $75.24 a barrel, and WTI crude dropped 0.2% to $71.55 a barrel.

The German 10-year Bund yield declined by 0.4 basis points to 2.258% from 2.262%, and the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury fell by 1 basis points to 3.418% from 3.429%. Bond prices and yields move in opposite directions.

Stocks in Asia were mixed as Japan's Nikkei 225 index climbed 0.1%, whereas Hong Kong's Hang Seng declined 1.5%. China's benchmark Shanghai Composite climbed 1.1%.

-This article was automatically generated by MarketWatch.

Write to Barcelona Editors at barcelonaeditors@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-03-23 0347ET