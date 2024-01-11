U.S. futures for the S&P 500 were up 0.3% and futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.2%. Changes in futures do not necessarily predict movements after the opening bell.

In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 climbed 0.6% in morning trading. Rational rose 6% and Teleperformance added 4.2%. On the other hand, Viaplay Group Series B lost 5.6%, and MorphoSys fell 3.8%. The FTSE 100 added 0.5%. Other stocks in Europe were up as France's CAC 40 gained 0.6% and Germany's DAX rose 0.7%.

The Wall Street Journal Dollar Index dropped 0.2% to 96.82.

In commodities, Brent crude rose 0.5% to $77.19 a barrel, and WTI crude climbed 0.5% to $71.74 a barrel.

The German 10-year Bund yield fell by 3 basis points to 2.188% from 2.215%, and the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury declined by 4 basis points to 3.989% from 4.034%. Bond prices and yields move in opposite directions.

Stocks in Asia were up as Japan's Nikkei 225 index climbed 1.8%, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 1.3%. China's benchmark Shanghai Composite gained 0.3%

