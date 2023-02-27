US Futures, European Stocks Rise But Higher Rate Path Worries Return

In the U.S., futures for the S&P 500 were up 0.3% and futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.3%. Changes in futures do not necessarily predict movements after the opening bell.

In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 gained 0.8% in morning trading. Orpea climbed 5.6% and Deliveroo added 4.8%. On the other hand, Dechra Pharmaceuticals dropped 12.5%, and Quilter lost 4.2%. The FTSE 100 added 0.8%. Other stocks in Europe were up as France's CAC 40 increased 1.1% and Germany's DAX rose 1.1%.

The Wall Street Journal Dollar Index fell 0.1% to 98.11.

In commodities, Brent crude was flat at $82.86 a barrel, and WTI crude gained 0.1% to $76.41 a barrel.

The German 10-year Bund yield declined by 1.4 basis points to 2.529% from 2.544% and the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury declined by 1.4 basis points to 3.939% from 3.953%. Bond prices and yields move in opposite directions.

Stocks in Asia were down as Japan's Nikkei 225 index was down 0.1%, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng was lower 0.3%. China's benchmark Shanghai Composite dropped 0.3%.

