Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

US Futures, European Stocks Rise But Higher Rate Path Worries Return

02/27/2023 | 03:48am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

In the U.S., futures for the S&P 500 were up 0.3% and futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.3%. Changes in futures do not necessarily predict movements after the opening bell.

In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 gained 0.8% in morning trading. Orpea climbed 5.6% and Deliveroo added 4.8%. On the other hand, Dechra Pharmaceuticals dropped 12.5%, and Quilter lost 4.2%. The FTSE 100 added 0.8%. Other stocks in Europe were up as France's CAC 40 increased 1.1% and Germany's DAX rose 1.1%.

The Wall Street Journal Dollar Index fell 0.1% to 98.11.

In commodities, Brent crude was flat at $82.86 a barrel, and WTI crude gained 0.1% to $76.41 a barrel.

The German 10-year Bund yield declined by 1.4 basis points to 2.529% from 2.544% and the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury declined by 1.4 basis points to 3.939% from 3.953%. Bond prices and yields move in opposite directions.

Stocks in Asia were down as Japan's Nikkei 225 index was down 0.1%, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng was lower 0.3%. China's benchmark Shanghai Composite dropped 0.3%.


-This article was automatically generated by MarketWatch.


Write to Barcelona Editors at barcelonaeditors@dowjones.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-27-23 0347ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 0.12% 83.14 Delayed Quote.-3.65%
CAC 40 1.39% 7287.53 Real-time Quote.11.02%
DAX 1.20% 15392.46 Delayed Quote.9.24%
DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC -15.48% 2620 Delayed Quote.18.56%
DELIVEROO PLC -0.01% 80.909 Delayed Quote.-5.58%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX 0.93% 12808.36 Real-time Quote.-0.28%
DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL -1.02% 32816.92 Real-time Quote.-1.00%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.01% 1.05512 Delayed Quote.-1.49%
FTSE 100 0.74% 7937.97 Delayed Quote.5.73%
MSCI UNITED KINGDOM (STRD) -0.99% 1127.29 Real-time Quote.5.96%
NIKKEI 225 -0.11% 27423.96 Real-time Quote.5.21%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX 0.43% 707.9157 Real-time Quote.-3.60%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 0.51% 420.4756 Real-time Quote.-4.91%
S&P UNITED KINGDOM (PDS) 0.79% 1614.55 Real-time Quote.5.43%
S&P/CITIC 300 INDEX -0.44% 3696.31 Real-time Quote.4.79%
S&P/CITIC 50 INDEX -0.33% 3533.47 Real-time Quote.4.40%
STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR) 0.87% 1068.84 Delayed Quote.7.93%
WTI 0.16% 76.72 Delayed Quote.-4.98%
Latest news
04:22aAp Top Extended Financial Headlines At 4 : 22 a.m. EST
AQ
04:21aU.s. s&p 500 e-mini futures up 0.42%, nasdaq futures up 0.52%, d…
RE
04:21aCrescent Steel And Allied Products : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended 31 December 2022
PU
04:20aHundreds of jobs gone at PostNL
AQ
04:20aMetaverse one of the themes of Mobile World Congress
AQ
04:19aBritons are shopping for holidays, says Primark
RE
04:18aSouth Korea parliament rejects arrest request of opposition leader in graft probe
RE
04:18aDollar hovers near seven-week high as U.S. rate expectations rise
RE
04:17aNew Zealand Visa Online For Portuguese, Spanish, Swedish, Italian and Netherlands Citizens
AQ
04:16aDechra Pharmaceuticals shares plunge as interim profit falls
AN
Latest news

MOST READ NEWS

1Explainer-Europe gets ready to revamp its electricity market
2SHELL (NEU) : Goldman Sachs raises its recommendation to Buy
3Analysis-Some highly rated US companies take unusual funding route as r..
4Boom, bust or a bit of both: US, global economies are a confounding mix
5Pfizer in talks to buy Seagen for likely for more than $30 billion - WS..

HOT NEWS