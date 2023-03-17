In the U.S., futures for the S&P 500 were up 0.2% and futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average increased 0.2%. Changes in futures do not necessarily predict movements after the opening bell.

In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 gained 0.9% in morning trading. GN Store Nord rose 8.5% and NEL added 4.9%. On the other hand, Deliveroo dropped 5.3%, and Rentokil Initial sunk 1.6%. The FTSE 100 added 1.1%. Other stocks in Europe were up as France's CAC 40 gained 0.8% and Germany's DAX climbed 0.9%.

The Wall Street Journal Dollar Index fell 0.4% to $97.18.

In commodities, Brent crude climbed 0.8% to $75.27 a barrel, and WTI crude climbed 0.8% to $68.88 a barrel.

The German 10-year Bund yield fell by 4 basis points to 2.249% from 2.288%, and the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury declined by 3.1 basis points to 3.553% from 3.584%. Bond prices and yields move in opposite directions.

Stocks in Asia were up as Japan's Nikkei 225 index grew 1.2%, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng grew 1.6%. China's benchmark Shanghai Composite grew 0.7%.

