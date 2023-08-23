In the U.S. futures for the S&P 500 were up 0.4% and futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3%. Changes in futures do not necessarily predict movements after the opening bell.

In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 climbed 0.5% in morning trading. Roche Holding Part. Cert. added 4.1% and Rotork rose 3.2%. On the other hand, EQT lost 3.6%, and alstria office REIT slipped 2.1%. The FTSE 100 added 0.4%. Other stocks in Europe were up as France's CAC 40 gained 0.6% and Germany's DAX rose 0.6%.

The Wall Street Journal Dollar Index fell 0.2% to 98.13.

In commodities, Brent crude dropped 0.4% to $83.70 a barrel, and WTI crude fell 0.4% to $79.36 a barrel.

The German 10-year Bund yield fell by 4 basis points to 2.601% from 2.645%, and the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury declined by 6 basis points to 4.272% from 4.329%. Bond prices and yields move in opposite directions.

Stocks in Asia were mixed as Japan's Nikkei 225 index climbed 0.5%, whereas Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 0.2%. China's benchmark Shanghai Composite fell 1.3%.

