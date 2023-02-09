US Futures, European Stocks Rise as Markets Parse Fed Comments

In the U.S., futures for the S&P 500 were up 0.6% and futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average increased 0.6%. Changes in futures don't necessarily predict movements after the opening bell.

In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 climbed 0.7% in morning trading. SimCorp rose 9.6% and Sweco Series B added 8.5%. On the other hand, GN Store Nord fell 20.5%, and Entain sunk 10.8%. The FTSE 100 added 0.4%. Other stocks in Europe were up as France's CAC 40 gained 1.1% and Germany's DAX rose 1.2%.

The Wall Street Journal Dollar Index fell 0.4% to 95.96.

In commodities, Brent crude rose 0.4% to $85.42 a barrel, and WTI crude rose 0.4% to $78.75 a barrel.

The German 10-year Bund yield fell by 5 basis points to 2.311% from 2.361% and the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury declined by 2.6 basis points to 3.609% from 3.621%. Bond prices and yields move in opposite directions.

Stocks in Asia were mixed as Japan's Nikkei 225 index was down 0.1%, whereas Hong Kong's Hang Seng climbed 1.6%. China's benchmark Shanghai Composite climbed 1.2%.

