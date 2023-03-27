In the U.S., futures for the S&P 500 were up 0.2% and futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.2%. Changes in futures do not necessarily predict movements after the opening bell.

In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 climbed 0.9% in morning trading. Novartis added 5.7% and Tecan Group rose 3.8%. On the other hand, Orpea slipped 9.5%, and alstria office REIT fell 3.7%. The FTSE 100 added 0.5%. Other stocks in Europe were up as France's CAC 40 gained 0.6% and Germany's DAX rose 0.7%.

The Wall Street Journal Dollar Index was flat at 96.49.

In commodities, Brent crude gained 0.9% to $75.23 a barrel, and WTI crude gained 0.9% to $69.88 a barrel.

The German 10-year Bund yield climbed by 5.8 basis points to 2.187% from 2.129%, and the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury rose by 3.9 basis points to 3.415% from 3.376%. Bond prices and yields move in opposite directions.

Stocks in Asia were mixed as Japan's Nikkei 225 index climbed 0.3%, whereas Hong Kong's Hang Seng declined 1.7%. China's benchmark Shanghai Composite dropped 0.4%.

-This article was automatically generated by MarketWatch.

Write to Barcelona Editors at barcelonaeditors@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-27-23 0458ET