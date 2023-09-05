In the U.S. futures for the S&P 500 were down 0.3% and futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.3%. Changes in futures do not necessarily predict movements after the opening bell.

In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 dropped 0.5% in morning trading. Partners Group Hldg climbed 6.7% and Etablissementen Franz Col rose 4.9%. On the other hand, Commerzbank slipped 4.7%, and Ahold Delhaize lost 4.7%. The FTSE 100 lost 0.6%. Other stocks in Europe were down as France's CAC 40 decreased 0.8% and Germany's DAX dropped 0.7%.

The Wall Street Journal Dollar Index climbed 0.4% to 98.97.

In commodities, Brent crude fell 0.4% to $88.61 a barrel, and WTI crude dropped 0.4% to $85.61 a barrel.

The German 10-year Bund yield climbed by 1 basis point to 2.593% from 2.582%, and the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury rose by 3 basis points to 4.22% from 4.186%. Bond prices and yields move in opposite directions.

Stocks in Asia were mixed as Japan's Nikkei 225 index climbed 0.3%, whereas Hong Kong's Hang Seng declined 2%. China's benchmark Shanghai Composite declined 0.7%.

