In the U.S., futures for the S&P 500 were down 0.5% and futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.5%. Changes in futures do not necessarily predict movements after the opening bell.

In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 declined 0.2% in morning trading. Koninklijke Philips rose 9.3% and THG climbed 6.4%. On the other hand, Orpea lost 8.5%, and Avanza Bank Holding dropped 6.5%. The FTSE 100 lost 0.2%. Other stocks in Europe were down as France's CAC 40 decreased 0.3% and Germany's DAX dropped 0.2%.

The Wall Street Journal Dollar Index rose 0.1% to 95.99.

In commodities, Brent crude dropped 1.5% to $80.47 a barrel, and WTI crude dropped 1.2% to $76.90 a barrel.

The German 10-year Bund yield declined by 4.2 basis points to 2.442% from 2.484%, and the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury fell by 3.7 basis points to 3.539% from 3.577%. Bond prices and yields move in opposite directions.

Stocks in Asia were mixed as Japan's Nikkei 225 index rose 0.1%, whereas Hong Kong's Hang Seng declined 1.3%. China's benchmark Shanghai Composite declined 0.8%.

