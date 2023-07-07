In the U.S., futures for the S&P 500 were down 0.2% and futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.1%. Changes in futures do not necessarily predict movements after the opening bell.

In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.3% in morning trading. Scatec rose 5.8% and Coca-Cola HBC added 3.9%. On the other hand, Kion Group dropped 5.8%, and Just Eat Takeaway.com slipped 4.8%. The FTSE 100 lost 0.4%. Other stocks in Europe were down as France's CAC 40 decreased 0.1% and Germany's DAX fell 0.2%.

The Wall Street Journal Dollar Index dropped 0.1% to 97.51.

In commodities, Brent crude gained 0.6% to $77.00 a barrel, and WTI crude climbed 0.7% to $72.29 a barrel.

The German 10-year Bund yield declined by 1 basis points to 2.618% from 2.628%, and the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury fell by 1.3 basis points to 4.025% from 4.038% Bond prices and yields move in opposite directions.

Stocks in Asia were down as Japan's Nikkei 225 index declined 1.2%, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.9%. China's benchmark Shanghai Composite fell 0.3%.

-This article was automatically generated by MarketWatch.

Write to Barcelona Editors at barcelonaeditors@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-07-23 0348ET