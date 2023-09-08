In the U.S. futures for the S&P 500 were up 0.2% and futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average increased 0.2%. Changes in futures do not necessarily predict movements after the opening bell.

In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 climbed 0.2% in morning trading. CTS Eventim rose 5.9% and Ageas rose 3.5%. On the other hand, Orpea lost 5.7%, and Wartsila fell 3.8%. The FTSE 100 added 0.2%. Other stocks in Europe were up as France's CAC 40 gained 0.2% and Germany's DAX rose 0.2%.

The Wall Street Journal Dollar Index dropped 0.1% to 99.33.

In commodities, Brent crude dropped 0.3% to $89.67 a barrel, and WTI crude dropped 0.5% to $86.46 a barrel.

The German 10-year Bund yield declined by 2 basis points to 2.596% from 2.612%, and the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury fell by 2 basis points to 4.231% from 4.248%. Bond prices and yields move in opposite directions.

Stocks in Asia were down as Japan's Nikkei 225 index dropped 1.2%, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng declined 1.3%. China's benchmark Shanghai Composite declined 0.2%.

-This article was automatically generated by MarketWatch.

Write to Barcelona Editors at barcelonaeditors@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-08-23 0350ET