In the U.S., futures for the S&P 500 were down 1.2% and futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 1.2%. Changes in futures do not necessarily predict movements after the opening bell.

In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 dropped 1.4% in morning trading. Polymetal International climbed 2.8% and Givaudan climbed 1.5%. On the other hand, Credit Suisse Group lost 63.2%, and UBS Group fell 13.5%. The FTSE 100 lost 1.3%. Other stocks in Europe were down as France's CAC 40 decreased 1.4% and Germany's DAX dropped 1.5%.

The Wall Street Journal Dollar Index rose 0.1% to $97.09.

In commodities, Brent crude fell 3.1% to $70.71 a barrel, and WTI crude dropped 3% to $64.77 a barrel.

The German 10-year Bund yield declined by 18 basis points to 1.93% from 2.11%, and the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury fell by 12.5 basis points to 3.305% from 3.43%. Bond prices and yields move in opposite directions.

Stocks in Asia were down as Japan's Nikkei 225 index fell 1.4%, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 2.7%. China's benchmark Shanghai Composite declined 0.5%.

