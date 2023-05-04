In the U.S., futures for the S&P 500 were down 0.1% and futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2%. Changes in futures do not necessarily predict movements after the opening bell.

In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.3% in morning trading. Uniper added 5% and Hargreaves Lansdown rose 4.4%. On the other hand, Virgin Money UK sunk 10.3%, and Skanska Series B lost 6.9%. The FTSE 100 lost 0.5%. Other stocks in Europe were down as France's CAC 40 decreased 0.8% and Germany's DAX dropped 0.8%.

The Wall Street Journal Dollar Index was flat at 95.69.

In commodities, Brent crude climbed 1.1% to $73.11 a barrel, and WTI crude gained 0.8% to $69.12 a barrel.

The German 10-year Bund yield climbed by 2 basis points to 2.272% from 2.252%, and the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury rose by 2.8 basis points to 3.371% from 3.343%. Bond prices and yields move in opposite directions.

Stocks in Asia were up as Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.9%. China's benchmark Shanghai Composite gained 0.8%.

