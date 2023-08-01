In the U.S. futures for the S&P 500 were down 0.1% and futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1%. Changes in futures do not necessarily predict movements after the opening bell.

In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 declined 0.1% in morning trading. Atos added 7.9% and TeamViewer rose 5.2%. On the other hand, Man Group dropped 6.2%, and Greggs PLC lost 3.5%. The FTSE 100 added 0.2%. Other stocks in Europe were mixed as France's CAC 40 was flat and Germany's DAX dropped 0.2%.

The Wall Street Journal Dollar Index climbed 0.3% to 96.56.

In commodities, Brent crude dropped 0.3% to $85.16 a barrel, and WTI crude dropped 0.4% to $81.51 a barrel.

The German 10-year Bund yield fell by 0.8 basis points to 2.483% from 2.491%, and the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury declined by 0.1 basis points to 3.958% from 3.959%. Bond prices and yields move in opposite directions.

Stocks in Asia were mixed as Japan's Nikkei 225 index gained 0.9%, whereas Hong Kong's Hang Seng declined 0.5%. China's benchmark Shanghai Composite was flat.

-This article was automatically generated by MarketWatch.

Write to Barcelona Editors at barcelonaeditors@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-01-23 0348ET