In the U.S. futures for the S&P 500 were down 0.1% and futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average decreased 0.2%. Changes in futures do not necessarily predict movements after the opening bell.

In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 was flat in morning trading. Orkla added 4.4% and Dr. Martens climbed 3.7%. On the other hand, Addtech Series B slipped 14.3%, and Lifco Series B fell 7.7%. The FTSE 100 was flat. Other stocks in Europe were mixed as France's CAC 40 gained 0.2% and Germany's DAX dropped 0.1%.

The Wall Street Journal Dollar Index rose 0.1% to 94.74.

In commodities, Brent crude dropped 0.5% to $80.98 a barrel, and WTI crude dropped 0.4% to $76.57 a barrel.

The German 10-year Bund yield rose by 5.5 basis points to 2.506% from 2.451%, and the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury climbed by 3.2 basis points to 3.8% from 3.768% Bond prices and yields move in opposite directions.

Stocks in Asia were mixed as Japan's Nikkei 225 index declined 0.1%, whereas Hong Kong's Hang Seng climbed 0.3%. China's benchmark Shanghai Composite held steady.

