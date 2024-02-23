U.S. futures for the S&P 500 were flat and futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average were flat. Changes in futures do not necessarily predict movements after the opening bell.

In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 climbed 0.2% in morning trading. Georg Fischer AG rose 7% and Standard Chartered added 6.5%. On the other hand, Volvo Car Series B lost 4.5%, and Deutsche Lufthansa sunk 4%. The FTSE 100 added 0.3%. Other stocks in Europe were mixed as France's CAC 40 gained 0.2% and Germany's DAX held steady.

The Wall Street Journal Dollar Index was flat at 98.45.

In commodities, Brent crude fell 0.5% to $82.26 a barrel, and WTI crude fell 0.6% to $78.14 a barrel.

The German 10-year Bund yield climbed by 2 basis points to 2.463% from 2.442%, and the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury rose by 2 basis points to 4.343% from 4.326%. Bond prices and yields move in opposite directions.

Stocks in Asia were mixed. Markets in Japan were closed. Hong Kong's Hang Seng declined 0.1%. China's benchmark Shanghai Composite climbed 0.6%.

