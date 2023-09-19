In the U.S. futures for the S&P 500 were flat and futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average flat. Changes in futures do not necessarily predict movements after the opening bell.

In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 was flat in morning trading. Billerud rose 6.6% and Hargreaves Lansdown rose 3.8%. On the other hand, Kingfisher lost 5.2%, and alstria office REIT slipped 4.6%. The FTSE 100 added 0.1%. Other stocks in Europe were mixed as France's CAC 40 was flat and Germany's DAX dropped 0.2%.

The Wall Street Journal Dollar Index climbed 0.1% to 99.34.

In commodities, Brent crude gained 0.5% to $94.88 a barrel, and WTI crude rose 1.1% to $92.52 a barrel.

The German 10-year Bund yield was flat at 2.707%, and the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury climbed by 1 basis point to 4.322% from 4.309%. Bond prices and yields move in opposite directions.

Stocks in Asia were mixed as Japan's Nikkei 225 index declined 0.9%, whereas Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 0.3%. China's benchmark Shanghai Composite held steady.

