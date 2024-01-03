U.S. futures for the S&P 500 were flat and futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average were flat. Changes in futures do not necessarily predict movements after the opening bell.

In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 climbed 0.1% in morning trading. Viaplay Group Series B added 4.5% and A.P. Moeller-Maersk B rose 4.1%. On the other hand, Auto1 Group slipped 3.5%, and Ryanair Holdings sunk 3.3%. The FTSE 100 added 0.2%. Other stocks in Europe were mixed as France's CAC 40 decreased 0.1% and Germany's DAX held steady.

The Wall Street Journal Dollar Index was flat at 96.6.

In commodities, Brent crude fell 0.6% to $75.44 a barrel, and WTI crude dropped 0.7% to $69.89 a barrel.

The German 10-year Bund yield climbed by 3 basis points to 2.096% from 2.069%, and the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury rose by 4 basis points to 3.98% from 3.936%. Bond prices and yields move in opposite directions.

Stocks in Asia were mixed. Markets in Japan were closed. Hong Kong's Hang Seng declined 0.8%. China's benchmark Shanghai Composite gained 0.2%.

