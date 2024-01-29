U.S. futures for the S&P 500 were flat and futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.1%. Changes in futures do not necessarily predict movements after the opening bell.

In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.1% in morning trading. Holcim rose 5.3% and Repsol added 2.7%. On the other hand, Atos dropped 5.1%, and MorphoSys dropped 5%. The FTSE 100 was flat. Other stocks in Europe were down as France's CAC 40 decreased 0.1% and Germany's DAX fell 0.3%.

The Wall Street Journal Dollar Index was flat at 97.92.

In commodities, Brent crude gained 0.6% to $83.44 a barrel, and WTI crude rose 0.6% to $78.49 a barrel.

The German 10-year Bund yield fell by 57 basis points to 2.268% from 2.305%, and the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury declined by 72 basis points to 4.126% from 4.143%. Bond prices and yields move in opposite directions.

Stocks in Asia were mixed as Japan's Nikkei 225 index climbed 0.8%, whereas Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 0.8%. China's benchmark Shanghai Composite declined 0.9%.

