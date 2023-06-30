In the U.S. futures for the S&P 500 were up 0.1% and futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average decreased 0.1%. Changes in futures do not necessarily predict movements after the opening bell.

In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 gained 0.4% in morning trading. LEG Immobilien rose 6.5% and Kion Group climbed 5.2%. On the other hand, BAWAG Group slipped 6%, and ASML Holding dropped 2.8%. The FTSE 100 added 0.3%. Other stocks in Europe were up as France's CAC 40 increased 0.4% and Germany's DAX rose 0.3%.

The Wall Street Journal Dollar Index fell 0.1% to 97.76.

In commodities, Brent crude rose 0.2% to $74.69 a barrel, and WTI crude rose 0.2% to $69.97 a barrel.

The German 10-year Bund yield rose by 1.2 basis points to 2.434% from 2.421%, and the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury rose by 1.1 basis points to 3.857% from 3.846% Bond prices and yields move in opposite directions.

Stocks in Asia were mixed as Japan's Nikkei 225 index declined 0.1%, whereas Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 0.1%. China's benchmark Shanghai Composite climbed 0.6%.

