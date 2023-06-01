In the U.S. futures for the S&P 500 were up 0.2% and futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average were flat. Changes in futures do not necessarily predict movements after the opening bell.

In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 gained 0.8% in morning trading. Uniper rose 8% and Neste climbed 4.1%. On the other hand, Dr. Martens slipped 10.4%, and Samhaellsbyggnadsbolaget lost 7.4%. The FTSE 100 added 0.4%. Other stocks in Europe were up as France's CAC 40 increased 1% and Germany's DAX climbed 0.9%.

The Wall Street Journal Dollar Index rose 0.2% to 98.2.

In commodities, Brent crude gained 0.5% to $72.97 a barrel, and WTI crude rose 0.4% to $68.39 a barrel.

The German 10-year Bund yield rose by 1.8 basis points to 2.302% from 2.284%, and the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury climbed by 3.3 basis points to 3.68% from 3.647%. Bond prices and yields move in opposite directions.

Stocks in Asia were mixed as Japan's Nikkei 225 index gained 0.8%, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng climbed 0.3%. China's benchmark Shanghai Composite held steady.

