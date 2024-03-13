U.S. futures for the S&P 500 were up 0.1% and futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average were flat. Changes in futures do not necessarily predict movements after the opening bell.

In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 gained 0.1% in morning trading. Zalando rose 17.1% and Balfour Beatty climbed 8.9%. On the other hand, Nibe Industrier Series B lost 3.9%, and Geberit fell 2.6%. The FTSE 100 added 0.2%. Other stocks in Europe were up as France's CAC 40 increased 0.2% and Germany's DAX climbed 0.2%.

The Wall Street Journal Dollar Index was flat at 97.61.

In commodities, Brent crude rose 0.3% to $82.16 a barrel, and WTI crude rose 0.3% to $77.79 a barrel. The European benchmark price for natural gas, the Dutch futures contract TTF, was up 2.1% to EUR25.29 a megawatt hour.

The German 10-year Bund yield declined by 3 basis points to 2.306% from 2.333%, and the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury fell by 2 basis points to 4.144% from 4.16%. Bond prices and yields move in opposite directions.

Stocks in Asia were down as Japan's Nikkei 225 index dropped 0.3%, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng declined 0.1%. China's benchmark Shanghai Composite declined 0.4%.

