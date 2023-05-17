In the U.S. futures for the S&P 500 were up 0.2% and futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average increased 0.2% Changes in futures do not necessarily predict movements after the opening bell.

In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 declined 0.3% in morning trading. arGEN-X rose 4.5% and Sage Group added 3.1%. On the other hand, Experian lost 4.9%, and London Stock Exchange Grp slipped 4.2%. The FTSE 100 lost 0.2%. Other stocks in Europe were mixed as France's CAC 40 decreased 0.3% and Germany's DAX climbed 0.2%.

The Wall Street Journal Dollar Index climbed 0.2% to 96.78.

In commodities, Brent crude fell 0.8% to $74.30 a barrel, and WTI crude dropped 0.9% to $70.21 a barrel.

The German 10-year Bund yield declined by 2.6 basis points to 2.328% from 2.354%, and the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury declined by 1.7 basis points to 3.525% from 3.542% Bond prices and yields move in opposite directions.

Stocks in Asia were mixed as Japan's Nikkei 225 index gained 0.8%, whereas Hong Kong's Hang Seng declined 1.3%. China's benchmark Shanghai Composite declined 0.2%.

-This article was automatically generated by MarketWatch.

05-17-23 0350ET