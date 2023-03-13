In the U.S., futures for the S&P 500 were up 1.3% and futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average increased 0.8%. Changes in futures do not necessarily predict movements after the opening bell.

In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 dropped in morning trading. Deliveroo added 2.9% and Prosus rose 2.8%. On the other hand, Uniper slipped 5.5%, and Credit Suisse Group fell 4.6%. The FTSE 100 lost 0.4%. Other stocks in Europe were down as France's CAC 40 declined 0.5% and Germany's DAX dropped 0.3%.

The Wall Street Journal Dollar Index fell 0.6% to $97.24.

In commodities, Brent crude gained 0.4% to $83.10 a barrel, and WTI crude climbed 0.4% to $77.02 a barrel.

The German 10-year Bund yield declined by 11.5 basis points to 2.389% from 2.504%, and the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury fell by 4 basis points to 3.665% from 3.705%. Bond prices and yields move in opposite directions.

Stocks in Asia were mixed as Japan's Nikkei 225 index declined 1.1%, whereas Hong Kong's Hang Seng grew 1.9%. China's benchmark Shanghai Composite gained 1.2%.

