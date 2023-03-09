In the U.S., futures for the S&P 500 were down 0.2% and futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1%. Changes in futures do not necessarily predict movements after the opening bell.

In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 declined 0.4% in morning trading. Dassault Aviation rose 9.3% and Gerresheimer climbed 5.0%. On the other hand, LEG Immobilien dropped 10.3%, and Polymetal International slipped 5.4%. The FTSE 100 lost 0.6%. Other stocks in Europe were down as France's CAC 40 decreased 0.4% and Germany's DAX dropped 0.3%.

The Wall Street Journal Dollar Index dropped 0.2% to 98.50.

In commodities, Brent crude gained 0.1% to $82.74 a barrel, and WTI crude climbed 0.1% to $76.75 a barrel.

The German 10-year Bund yield rose by 4.3 basis points to 2.690% from 2.647% and the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury climbed by 1.1 basis points to 4.003% from 3.992%. Bond prices and yields move in opposite directions.

Stocks in Asia were mixed as Japan's Nikkei 225 index gained 0.6%, whereas Hong Kong's Hang Seng was lower 0.6%. China's benchmark Shanghai Composite was down 0.2%.

-This article was automatically generated by MarketWatch.

