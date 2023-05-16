In the U.S. futures for the S&P 500 were down 0.1% and futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average decreased 0.2% Changes in futures do not necessarily predict movements after the opening bell.

In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 declined 0.2% in morning trading. Koninklijke Philips rose 4.5% and Rolls-Royce Holdings added 3.1%. On the other hand, Genus PLC lost 10%, and Sonova Holding dropped 7.9%. The FTSE 100 added 0.1%. Other stocks in Europe were mixed as France's CAC 40 decreased 0.3% and Germany's DAX held steady.

The Wall Street Journal Dollar Index was flat at 96.4.

In commodities, Brent crude was flat at $75.20 a barrel, and WTI crude dropped 0.1% to $71.04 a barrel.

The German 10-year Bund yield declined by 4 basis points to 2.271% from 2.311%, and the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury fell by 3.9 basis points to 3.467% from 3.507% Bond prices and yields move in opposite directions.

Stocks in Asia were mixed as Japan's Nikkei 225 index gained 0.7%, whereas Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.2%. China's benchmark Shanghai Composite fell 0.6%.

