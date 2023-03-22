In the U.S., futures for the S&P 500 were down 0.3% and futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average decreased 0.3%. Changes in futures do not necessarily predict movements after the opening bell.

In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 was flat in morning trading. Etablissementen Franz Col added 14.1% and Ubisoft Entertainment rose 4.2%. On the other hand, British Land lost 4.6%, and Bureau Veritas slipped 3.8%. The FTSE 100 lost 0.2%. Other stocks in Europe were down as France's CAC 40 declined 0.3% and Germany's DAX dropped 0.1%.

The Wall Street Journal Dollar Index dropped 0.1% to $96.64.

In commodities, Brent crude fell 0.5% to $74.91 a barrel, and WTI crude dropped 0.7% to $69.19 a barrel.

The German 10-year Bund yield climbed by 3.3 basis points to 2.329% from 2.296%, and the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury declined by 2.5 basis points to 3.585% from 3.609%. Bond prices and yields move in opposite directions.

Stocks in Asia were up as Japan's Nikkei 225 index gained 1.9%, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng climbed 1.7%. China's benchmark Shanghai Composite grew 0.3%.

