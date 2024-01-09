U.S. futures for the S&P 500 were down 0.2% and futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average decreased 0.3%. Changes in futures do not necessarily predict movements after the opening bell.

In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 was flat in morning trading. Bucher Industries AG rose 2.6% and argenx climbed 2.1%. On the other hand, Hays dropped 13.9%, and Tecan Group fell 5%. The FTSE 100 added 0.2%. Other stocks in Europe were flat as France's CAC 40 was flat and Germany's DAX was flat.

The Wall Street Journal Dollar Index climbed 0.1% to 96.82.

In commodities, Brent crude gained 0.9% to $76.78 a barrel, and WTI crude rose 0.8% to $71.32 a barrel.

The German 10-year Bund yield climbed by 5 basis points to 2.184% from 2.136%, and the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury rose by 1 basis point to 4.045% from 4.031%. Bond prices and yields move in opposite directions.

Stocks in Asia were mixed as Japan's Nikkei 225 index gained 1.2%, whereas Hong Kong's Hang Seng declined 0.2%. China's benchmark Shanghai Composite climbed 0.2%.

