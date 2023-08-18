In the U.S. futures for the S&P 500 were up 0.1% and futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average increased 0.1%. Changes in futures do not necessarily predict movements after the opening bell.

In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 declined 0.4% in morning trading. Samhaellsbyggnadsbolaget rose 3.3% and Scatec added 3.2%. On the other hand, Dino Polska dropped 5.8%, and THG fell 3.3%. The FTSE 100 lost 0.4%. Other stocks in Europe were down as France's CAC 40 decreased 0.4% and Germany's DAX fell 0.5%.

The Wall Street Journal Dollar Index fell 0.1% to 98.15.

In commodities, Brent crude climbed 0.5% to $84.50 a barrel, and WTI crude gained 0.6% to $80.89 a barrel.

The German 10-year Bund yield fell by 9 basis points to 2.624% from 2.709%, and the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury declined by 5 basis points to 4.232% from 4.284%. Bond prices and yields move in opposite directions.

Stocks in Asia were down as Japan's Nikkei 225 index dropped 0.6%, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng declined 1.7%. China's benchmark Shanghai Composite fell 1%.

