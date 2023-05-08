In the U.S., futures for the S&P 500 were up 0.1% and futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.2%. Changes in futures do not necessarily predict movements after the opening bell.

In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 gained 0.2% in morning trading. Carnival rose 4.9% and TUI rose 4.1%. On the other hand, Rational dropped 2.6%, and InterContinental Hotels slipped 1.9%. The FTSE 100 is closed. Other stocks in Europe were mixed as France's CAC 40 was flat and Germany's DAX climbed 0.1%.

The Wall Street Journal Dollar Index fell 0.1% to 95.4.

In commodities, Brent crude climbed 1.1% to $76.11 a barrel, and WTI crude gained 1.2% to $72.17 a barrel.

The German 10-year Bund yield climbed by 1.1 basis points to 2.305% from 2.294%, and the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury fell by 0.6 basis points to 3.434% from 3.44%. Bond prices and yields move in opposite directions.

Stocks in Asia were mixed as Japan's Nikkei 225 index declined 0.7%, whereas Hong Kong's Hang Seng grew 1.3%. China's benchmark Shanghai Composite grew 1.8%.

